Dozens of Colony Apartments tenants cannot return home more than two weeks after evacuation

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Dozens of people living at the Colony Apartments in North Columbia still cannot return home more than two weeks after they were evacuated.

On December 27, tenants told Columbia Police they had been living without heat and water for several days, prompting a complex-wide evacuation order.

Columbia-Richland fire marshal cleared 26 additional units for return on Thursday. According to Columbia-Richland Fire Chief Aubrey D. Jenkins, 231 units of the nearly 300 units at the complex have now been deemed free of any life-threatening safety hazards. That equates to 77 percent.

Jenkins said he understands how much of a disruption this is for residents.

“I know it’s taking a little time, but I think the ultimate goal here is to make sure that, first and foremost, make sure that it is safe for the residents to go back in,” he said.

Jenkins said plumbers are working methodically to pressure test gas lines for any leaks, causing the delay.

“I know the process takes a little while to do, but it’s just going through the process,” he said. “Keep in mind, once it’s pressurized, then Dominion still has to come back out and cut the gas on.”

Some tenants tell WIS they are angry, frustrated, and feeling hopeless.

“I’m tired of crying, I’m depressed,” one tenant, who wished to remain anonymous for fear of retribution, said. “I don’t know what else to do. I’m just living like we don’t even know where to go.”

The woman is particularly concerned about a lack of communication from management about the status of her apartment.

Property management, the Monroe Group, has provided hotel accommodations for displaced residents, but this woman said neither the hotel nor the leasing office has been able to provide clear answers.

“We will have to go downstairs to the front office, or call the office to ask them, ‘Are we allowed to come home?’” she said. “One person said, ‘Yea, we can come home.’ Then when we get home, the other person says, ‘Oh, you have to leave. You can’t be here.’ Like, ain’t nobody communicating with nobody. They ain’t communicating with each other, and they ain’t communicating with us either. So we just go with the flow.”

Multiple tenants tell WIS they were given a “Temporary Relocation Notice,” which stipulates that among other things, tenants are required to continue paying rent while repairs are being made at their apartments.

The notice reads in part: “Due to the repair of your apartment, you have to temporarily leave your apartment and move to a hotel until further notice.

You remain protected under your current rental agreement so you must continue to pay your normal rent amount.”

The notice also said tenants must adhere to certain rules and regulations at the hotel, or risk being evicted.

WIS reached out to the Monroe Group for comment on the relocation notice Thursday but has not heard back.

Another tenant, who requested anonymity, said she believes that residents should at least be receiving a discount on their January rent for the inconvenience.

“How can y’all hold us accountable for paying rent if we’re not even living in our homes,” she said. “Y’all are accommodating us and having us living in hotels. Some of us are not even staying in a nice hotel. Some of us are staying in very nasty situations. Some of us are staying in spaces where our children don’t even have room to actually live.”

The woman added that her apartment was cleared last week, but she returned to a water leak and puddles on her floor.

She said the last two weeks have been emotionally and mentally draining, and management has been unresponsive to her concerns.

“Their attitude is very nonchalant,” she said. “Our voices not being heard. They’re shrugging us off like it’s just like they don’t care.”

