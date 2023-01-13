Clemson Football hires Garrett Riley as new Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks Coach

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -The Clemson University football team has hired Garrett Riley as the new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

Head coach Dabo Swinney said the hire was finalized Friday by the Clemson University Board of Trustees Compensation Committee.

“I am super excited to welcome Garrett and Lindsay Riley and their two precious sons to the Clemson Family,” Swinney said. “Garrett has an incredible track record. His body of work — including this past season when his ninth-ranked scoring offense helped TCU transform from a five-win team into a 13-win national championship game finalist in their coaching staff’s first season — speaks for itself… I know all of Clemson will help welcome the Riley family into the Clemson Family with open arms.”

Riley is coming to Clemson from TCU, he helped lead the Horned Frogs to a berth in the College Football Playoff National Championship as the team’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. TCU had a 13-2 record last season, and a Fiesta Bowl title.

“I am honored and excited to join the Clemson Family,” Riley said. “The opportunity to join a program with such a rich tradition and renowned culture was simply too good for me to pass up. I have always had a tremendous amount of respect for Coach Swinney and the program he has built. I am appreciative of the faith that he, Graham Neff, Clemson’s administration and the entire Clemson community have placed in me.”

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.