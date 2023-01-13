SkyView
Clemson Football hires Garrett Riley as new Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks Coach

Former TCU offensive coordinator Garrett Riley has been hired as Clemson University's new...
Former TCU offensive coordinator Garrett Riley has been hired as Clemson University's new offensive lineman/quarterbacks coach.(Marcio Jose Sanchez | AP)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 4:41 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -The Clemson University football team has hired Garrett Riley as the new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

Head coach Dabo Swinney said the hire was finalized Friday by the Clemson University Board of Trustees Compensation Committee.

“I am super excited to welcome Garrett and Lindsay Riley and their two precious sons to the Clemson Family,” Swinney said. “Garrett has an incredible track record. His body of work — including this past season when his ninth-ranked scoring offense helped TCU transform from a five-win team into a 13-win national championship game finalist in their coaching staff’s first season — speaks for itself… I know all of Clemson will help welcome the Riley family into the Clemson Family with open arms.”

Riley is coming to Clemson from TCU, he helped lead the Horned Frogs to a berth in the College Football Playoff National Championship as the team’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. TCU had a 13-2 record last season, and a Fiesta Bowl title.

“I am honored and excited to join the Clemson Family,” Riley said. “The opportunity to join a program with such a rich tradition and renowned culture was simply too good for me to pass up. I have always had a tremendous amount of respect for Coach Swinney and the program he has built. I am appreciative of the faith that he, Graham Neff, Clemson’s administration and the entire Clemson community have placed in me.”

