SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Accused human trafficker back in jail, faces additional charges

Alana Ann Westbury, 32
Alana Ann Westbury, 32(OCSO)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 1:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) -An accused human trafficker is facing additional charges in Orangeburg County.

Alana Ann Westbury, 32, of Bowman, SC was charged in early Jan. with trafficking a victim under 18 years old, and three counts of unlawfully placing a child at risk.

She is a co-defendant in the case. John Richard Williams, 61, of Orangeburg, SC is also charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor under 11 years old, and trafficking a victim under 18 years old. Records indicate Williams is a former Sheriff’s Deputy with the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office.

RELATED COVERAGE

Westbury is facing additional charges after having been released on a personal recognizance bond. Friday she was charged with intimidation of court officials, jurors, or witnesses. As of Friday morning, Westbury was back in custody.

Williams remains in custody at the Orangeburg County Detention Center after having bond denied.

Online records indicate both are scheduled to appear back in court on Feb. 27th.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Lisa Marie Presley performs during her Storm & Grace tour on June 20, 2012, at the...
Lisa Marie Presley, singer and daughter of Elvis, dies at 54
A Midlands woman is now $375,000 richer after winning at a scratch-off purchased from a...
Midlands woman wins $375,000 from scratch-off purchased at Blythewood area gas station
Sheriff Leon Lott takes the stand in federal court on Wednesday for a civil lawsuit involving...
Sheriff Leon Lott takes the stand and jury begins deliberations in federal lawsuit
Officials said this is the fifth baby surrendered in South Carolina under Daniel’s Law this year.
Infant surrendered safely to Prisma Health Richland Hospital
District logo
Richland Two announces early dismissal for high schools

Latest News

Bryan Rogers was arrested in an internet sex sting in Lexington.
Upstate man arrested in internet sex sting in Lexington
"I Voted" sticker
Special election filing period opens for Columbia council seat
Students face assault charges after fight at Clarendon County school
Leadership removed from Clarendon County HS after video of student fight on social media
Gavel and scales of justice
Jury reaches verdict in RCSD civil lawsuit