West Columbia police searching for runaway teenager

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The West Columbia Police Department is searching for a 15-year-old girl who ran away from home.

Officials say Josie Rae Sharpe ran away from home on Tuesday, January 10. She is 5′2″ and weighs 90 pounds. Ms. Sharpe also has a tattoo above her knee that says “love,” and she is likely carrying a navy blue book bag with burgundy handles.

If you have any information about Ms. Sharpe or her whereabouts, please contact the West Columbia Police Department at 803- 79400721 or Submit an anonymous tip to Midlands Crimestoppers at crimesc.com or through their P3 tips app.

