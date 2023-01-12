SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Three people displaced after house fire in Gadsden

Three people displaced after fire at Gadsden home.
Three people displaced after fire at Gadsden home.(Columbia-Richland Fire Department)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 4:21 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia-Richland Fire Department responded to a home fire at the 1700 block of Poultry Lane in Gadsden.

Officials say there were reports of smoke coming from the home.

When firefighters arrived at the scene they found smoke coming from the structure.

The fire was found in the kitchen area and quickly put out.

Three people were displaced due to the fire, and the cause of the fire was determined to be because of unattended cooking.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Naomi Halter
South Congaree landlord arrested for renting mobile home without a business license
District logo
Richland Two announces early dismissal for high schools
Sheriff Leon Lott takes the stand in federal court on Wednesday for a civil lawsuit involving...
Sheriff Leon Lott takes the stand and jury begins deliberations in federal lawsuit
Students face assault charges after fight at Clarendon County school
VIDEO: Mother and son speak out after a brutal attack on school grounds
Alvin S. Glenn officer arrested for ‘inappropriate’ relationship with murder suspect
Detention center officer arrested for ‘inappropriate’ relationship with murder suspect

Latest News

WIS
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Strong gusty storms possible this evening
Soda City Live: SC Philharmonic presents: Wolfgang & Wine
Anonymous letter blasting Camden’s Police Chief came before his retirement
Anonymous letter blasting Camden’s Police Chief came before his retirement
Soda City Live: Brookland Baptist, 11th annual young pastors' and leaders conference