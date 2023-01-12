Three people displaced after house fire in Gadsden

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia-Richland Fire Department responded to a home fire at the 1700 block of Poultry Lane in Gadsden.

Officials say there were reports of smoke coming from the home.

When firefighters arrived at the scene they found smoke coming from the structure.

The fire was found in the kitchen area and quickly put out.

Three people were displaced due to the fire, and the cause of the fire was determined to be because of unattended cooking.

Thursday afternoon @ColaFire 3rd Shift crews responded to the 1700 block of Poultry Lane in Gadsden after reports came in to dispatch that there was smoke coming from a home.



Firefighters arrived to find smoke showing from all eaves of the structure. pic.twitter.com/gBoUSvGc6R — Columbia-Richland Fire Department (@ColaFire) January 12, 2023

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.