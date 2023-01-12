SkyView
Support local veterans with Guitars 4 Vets

Guitars 4 Veterans
Guitars 4 Veterans(Guitars 4 Veterans)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 4:39 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Guitars 4 Vets is a 501(c)3 non-profit dedicated to providing relief to struggling veterans through the healing power of music and community.

We’re collecting new or gently-used guitars to be given to veterans around the state.

Donations can be made until March 1st at the following locations.

Drop-off locations:

Bath Fitter – 401 Huger Street

Palmetto State Armory - 3760 Fernandina Rd.

SC Department of Veterans’ Affairs – 1800 St. Julian Place Suite 305

If you would prefer to make a cash donation, checks can be made payable to Guitars 4 Vets and mailed to 1111 Bull Street, Columbia, SC to the attention of United for Veterans. This ensures that all donations will stay local.

Contact information for Heather Smith to get a statement about the organization/effort – hsmith@thesoutherngroup.com 803-348-0787

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

