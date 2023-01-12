Sheriff Leon Lott takes the stand and jury begins deliberations in federal lawsuit

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott took the stand in federal court Wednesday for a civil lawsuit involving one of his former deputies.

Shelia Webb is suing former deputy Cameron Duecker over a Feb. 2019 incident where Duecker tasered her nine times in her home. She is also suing Lott (in his official capacity) arguing the department was negligent in hiring and retaining Duecker.

The federal jury began deliberations Wednesday afternoon and is scheduled to resume on Thursday morning.

In Feb. 2019, Duecker was called to Webb’s home for a report of a stolen car. Evidence presented in court showed Webb made the 911 and the car was not stolen.

Duecker’s body camera footage shows the conversation between Duecker and Webb escalated from Duecker warning Webb to him attempting to put her in handcuffs and arrest her.

She retreated to her bed, resisted, pulled her hands away from Duecker, and allegedly scratched him. He proceeded to use his taser nine times attempting to gain compliance.

It is legal to resist an unlawful arrest in South Carolina but no determinations on the lawfulness of Duecker’s actions were made on Wednesday.

In the morning, Lott took the stand as a witness for the department’s attorneys.

He explained a key part of his mission as sheriff is to build trust with the community. He said he was disturbed by Duecker’s actions and the incident did not further the business of the sheriff’s department.

Facing cross-examinations from both Webb’s and Duecker’s attorneys, Lott answered questions about his department’s training, the legality of entering a home as a law enforcement officer, and his department’s mission.

Following Lott’s testimony, each legal team gave its closing arguments.

Webb’s attorney Luke Shealey argued Duecker unreasonably seized Webb and used excessive force. Additionally, Shealey implored the jury to see Duecker’s actions as within the scope of his duties as an RCSD deputy (thus holding them liable). He pointed to Duecker’s use of an RCSD uniform, patrol car, and response to a call.

Department attorney Robert Garfield reiterated Lott’s comments about Duecker acting outside the department’s moral code. Additionally, he argued Duecker was motivated to retaliate against Webb after the conversation escalated in the doorway. The goal of the arguments is to absolve the department of legal liability.

Duecker’s attorney Scott Hayes argued Duecker had implied consent to enter the home, probable cause on the misuse of 911, and Webb resisted. Additionally, he argued the stance of Lott’s legal team is to leave Duecker wholly responsible to preserve optics.

