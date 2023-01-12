Retired first responder raised funds for Newberry County First Responders Memorial monument

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A retired first responder raised the funds for a First Responder Memorial monument in Newberry County.

Newberry County First Responder Memorial (NEWBERRY COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE)

Jimmy Smith, a retired First Responder, raised the funds and coordinated the memorial monument. According to officials, no tax dollars were spent on the Memorial.

The monument will be at the Newberry County Court House Square.

