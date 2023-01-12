SkyView
Retired first responder raised funds for Newberry County First Responders Memorial monument

Retired First Responder raises funds for First Responder Memorial monument
Retired First Responder raises funds for First Responder Memorial monument(NEWBERRY COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 2:47 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A retired first responder raised the funds for a First Responder Memorial monument in Newberry County.

Newberry County First Responder Memorial
Newberry County First Responder Memorial(NEWBERRY COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE)

Jimmy Smith, a retired First Responder, raised the funds and coordinated the memorial monument. According to officials, no tax dollars were spent on the Memorial.

The monument will be at the Newberry County Court House Square.

