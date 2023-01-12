Restaurant Week kicks off in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Restaurants across the Palmetto State are participating in Restaurant Week South Carolina starting Thursday.

The 11-day event runs from Jan. 12 to the 22nd. It highlights fine dining, casual eating, and everything else good to eat in the region.

A full list of participating locations can be found a the link here.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.