Restaurant Week kicks off in South Carolina

South Carolina Restaurant Week logo
South Carolina Restaurant Week logo(South Carolina Restaurant Week)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 10:48 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Restaurants across the Palmetto State are participating in Restaurant Week South Carolina starting Thursday.

The 11-day event runs from Jan. 12 to the 22nd. It highlights fine dining, casual eating, and everything else good to eat in the region.

A full list of participating locations can be found a the link here.

