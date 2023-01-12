SkyView
Records show accused sex trafficker is a former deputy

John R. Williams
John R. Williams(Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 1:11 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -Records say a man accused of sex trafficking a child in Orangeburg County is a former Sheriff’s Deputy.

Records from the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy show John Richard Williams was a deputy at the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office from July 14, 2003, to Nov. 28, 2005. The document said he underwent training for basic law enforcement, police science, and self-esteem and peak performance.

He held a certification as a Class I Law Enforcement Officer from Jan. 2, 2004, through Jan. 02, 2007.

Williams was arrested and charged on Jan. 9, 2023, with criminal sexual conduct with a minor under 11 years old, and trafficking a victim under 18 years old. He is a co-defendant in the case alongside Alana Ann Westbury, 32, of Bowman, SC. She is charged with trafficking a victim under 18 years old, and three counts of unlawfully placing a child at risk.

Court documents said Westbury facilitated the solicitation of an underage victim for commercial sex acts and that she forced the victim to engage in such acts with another person. Documents indicated Williams provided money for sex acts.

