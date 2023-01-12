SkyView
Publix supporting South Carolina Specials Olympics with torch icons

Publix campaign to support Special Olympics.
Publix Campaign to support the South Carolina Special Olympics.
Publix Campaign to support the South Carolina Special Olympics.(PUBLIX)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 9:46 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Starting January 11 - January 23, you can support the Special Olympics by purchasing a torch icon from your local Publix.

Cashiers at every Publix location in South Carolina will be selling the torches. All proceeds will go towards Special Olympics and to the 30,000 + athletes the South Carolina Special Olympics serves statewide.

Since 2009, Publix has raised over $3.2 million for Special Olympics South Carolina.

