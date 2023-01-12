Piney Woods Elementary School named to SC-SICs Honor Roll

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Piney Woods Elementary School has been named by the South Carolina School Improvement Council’s (SC)SIC) 2023 honor roll. and is a finalist for the annual Dick and Tunky Riley Award for School Excellence.

The elementary school’s school improvement council made the honor roll due to their “significant efforts to foster civic engagement in public education.”

Piney Woods was one of six South Carolina schools on the honor roll, Piney Woods will continue in the running for SC-SIC’s annual Dick and Tunky Riley Award for School Improvement Council Excellence.

“The Piney Woods Elementary School (PWES) SIC is honored to be recognized as an SC-SIC 2023 Honor Roll School,” said Piney Woods Elementary SIC Chair Mary Higginbotham. “The PWES SIC is committed to supporting our students, families and educators in partnership with our community, to foster an enthusiastic and creative community of lifelong learners. The faculty, staff and administration, under the leadership of Principal Cassy Paschal, have done an exceptional job in building an open and welcoming environment and cultivating a culture of positivity and excellence since the school’s inception in the fall of 2021.”

The five finalists for the annual Dick and Tunky Riley Award will be selected in March, with one to be announced as the winner of the annual Riley Award for SIC Excellence later in the spring.

“The PWES SIC has worked tireless hours to help our school create its mission, vision, and school culture over the past year and a half,” Piney Woods Elementary School Principal Cassy Paschal said. “This recognition speaks to the dedication they have had and continue to have toward making Piney Woods Elementary an exceptional learning environment for all of our students.”

The Dick and Tunky Riley Award is named after the former U.S. Secretary of Education and South Carolina Governor and his late wife. The award recognizes contributions made by more than 1,100 local SICs and their 11,000-plus SIC members across the state.

For more information on SC-SIC and the Riley Award for School Improvement Council Excellence, you can find more information here. More information here.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.