Newberry Co. man arrested for receiving stolen goods valued at more than $10,000

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of 55-year-old Ryan Lanard Bonneau.

Bonneau was arrested for receiving stolen goods valued at more than $10,000, possession of a weapon by a violent felon, and unlawful carry of a handgun.

On Tuesday, Jan. 10, deputies received a call from a resident that was looking to purchase a Kubota Skid Steer from Facebook Market Place.

The individual became suspicious during the conversations about buying and delivering the heavy equipment.

Deputies were provided a vehicle identification number and wanted help from the Sheriff’s Office to check on the status of the skid steer.

During the investigation, deputies found out that the item was stolen and began an undercover operation to retrieve the stolen item.

Sheriff Foster stated, “After taking Bonneau into detention, Deputies confirmed the skid steer was the one stolen from West Columbia and made contact with Investigators from West Columbia of the recovery.” “During the investigation of Bonneau was discovered to have $20,000 in cash, a handgun, along with his two children.”

Investigators say, during the operation, Bonneau’s two children were with him and cared for by deputies before being turned over to the Department of Social Services for family placement.

Bonneau is being detained at the Newberry County Detention Center on a $20,000.00 cash/surety bond.

“We would expect to find criminals involved in this type of activity to possibly be armed with a weapon, however, to bring your two kids, subject them to a felony arrest, and place your children in danger, is just thoughtless and careless”, said Sheriff Foster.

