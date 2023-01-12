SkyView
Midlands woman wins $375,000 from scratch-off purchased at Blythewood area gas station

A Midlands woman is now $375,000 richer after winning at a scratch-off purchased from a...
A Midlands woman is now $375,000 richer after winning at a scratch-off purchased from a Blythewood Quick Trip.(25 News)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 12:46 PM EST
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Midlands woman won huge from a scratch-off she purchased from a Blythewood area gas station.

The winner stopped by the Quick Trip on Wilson Boulevard before heading to work for a snack and a lottery ticket.

“I feel really lucky,” she said. Instead of celebrating, the woman worked her normal shift, she didn’t even cash in for her prize right away.

The woman was one in 960,000 to leave two top prizes of $375,000 remaining in the $10 Mighty Jumbo Bucks game. After scratching off the six-figure payday, instead of going straight to cash in her prize, she worked the rest of the day as usual.

“I’ll be ready to retire at some point, but no time soon,” she said.

