SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Local Sneaker Drive Fundraiser to help Home School Program

Donate your old sneakers and help fund the Akoma Cares mission while reducing your carbon foot print.
By Sierra Artemus
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 5:08 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Columbia, S.C. (WIS)- If you’re planning to clear out your closet and have any unwanted sneakers, don’t throw them away. Donate them.

There is a local home school organization that is hosting a sneaker drive and your donation can help them reach their goal to continue to provide tools for their students.

For more information on the program or to donate, click here.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Naomi Halter
South Congaree landlord arrested for renting mobile home without a business license
District logo
Richland Two announces early dismissal for high schools
Sheriff Leon Lott takes the stand in federal court on Wednesday for a civil lawsuit involving...
Sheriff Leon Lott takes the stand and jury begins deliberations in federal lawsuit
Students face assault charges after fight at Clarendon County school
VIDEO: Mother and son speak out after a brutal attack on school grounds
Alvin S. Glenn officer arrested for ‘inappropriate’ relationship with murder suspect
Detention center officer arrested for ‘inappropriate’ relationship with murder suspect

Latest News

11th annual young pastors' and leaders conference at Brookland Baptist Church.
11th Annual Young Pastors’ and Leaders Conference
Food Truck Fridays
Food Truck Fridays Returns to the Midlands
Soda City Live: Chippenwhales polar plunge
Soda City Live: ChippenWhales Polar Plunge team event benefiting local Midlands charity
Soda City Live: Be Well Wednesday
Soda City Live: Be Well Wednesday - new year’s weight loss options