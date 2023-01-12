Local Sneaker Drive Fundraiser to help Home School Program

Columbia, S.C. (WIS)- If you’re planning to clear out your closet and have any unwanted sneakers, don’t throw them away. Donate them.

There is a local home school organization that is hosting a sneaker drive and your donation can help them reach their goal to continue to provide tools for their students.

For more information on the program or to donate, click here.

