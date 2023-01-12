Food Truck Fridays Returns to the Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Food Truck Fridays is back for the year 2023 offering food from various mobile eateries across the midlands all in one place.

It all kicks off Friday, January 13th from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 2300 Bull Street in Downtown Columbia.

The two featured trucks for Friday the 13th is Carolina Donut Diva and Kuisina Filipina.

Food Truck Fridays (CITY OF COLUMBIA)

See the flyer for complete list of restaurants for the month.

