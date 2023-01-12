SkyView
Food Truck Fridays Returns to the Midlands

With the New Year beginning, the City of Columbia continues the exciting initiative Food Truck Fridays. There will be new food vendors and the food trucks will
By Sierra Artemus
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 4:52 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Food Truck Fridays is back for the year 2023 offering food from various mobile eateries across the midlands all in one place.

It all kicks off Friday, January 13th  from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 2300 Bull Street in Downtown Columbia.

The two featured trucks for Friday the 13th is Carolina Donut Diva and Kuisina Filipina.

Food Truck Fridays
Food Truck Fridays(CITY OF COLUMBIA)

See the flyer for complete list of restaurants for the month.

