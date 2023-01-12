FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Strong storms remain possible for our Thursday evening

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - After a calmer first half of Thursday, evening storm potential looms as the day continues.

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY- Thursday for strong storms in the evening

Thursday will be the warmest day of the week with likely highs just above 70 degrees

Thursday evening scattered showers will arrive, with the best storm potential west of Columbia

Cooler conditions roll in for Friday with partial sunshine, leading to a mainly sunny weekend with cold mornings

FIRST ALERT SUMMARY

Good morning all! Today is a First Alert Weather Day for what we can see later on. Our Thursday will be an interesting day with a high in the low 70s. We will see a few stray showers just after midday with cloudy skies and breezy conditions for most of the day. Then we turn our eyes to the main evening event.

Thursday evening showers and storms will arrive in the area from the west. The greatest threat is gusty winds as the storms quickly move through the Midlands, also watch out for brief heavy downpours. An isolated tornado will remain a possibility with this system. Storms and showers will fizzle out as we push past midnight.

Friday morning will start with a few lingering clouds with colder air moving in by Friday afternoon.

High temperatures will only get to the mid-50s tomorrow, with mainly sunny skies & highs in the 50s slated for the weekend.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

Weather Alert Thursday: Cloud cover holds with a few showers during the day, to some evening storms for the region. Highs just above 70.

Tonight: Storms fizzle out late as clouds hang around a bit into Friday. Lows approaching the upper 40s by tomorrow morning.

Friday: Partial sunshine, cooler and breezy with highs in the low to mid-50s.

Saturday: Cool sunshine as temperatures only top out in the low 50s.

Sunday: A good deal of sun with highs increasing a bit to the mid-50s.

MLK DAY: Partly cloudy skies as most highs increase to the upper 50s.

