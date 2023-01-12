FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Strong gusty storms possible this evening

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A line of showers and storms will be moving through the Midlands this evening, some of them could be severe with gusty winds and an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY- for this evening’s heavy rain, gusty winds, and potential for tornadoes.

Winds will be strong tonight. There’s a Lake Wind Advisory until 1am Friday for the entire Midlands.

Temps cool off tonight with lows in the upper 40s.

Expect some clouds Friday with cooler temps in the mid 50s, there’s also a 20% chance of showers.

This weekend we have cool temps and sunny skies. Low temps could dip below freezing.

FIRST ALERT SUMMARY

This evening is a First Alert Weather Day for the potential of severe weather. Heavy rain, gusty winds, lightning, and even an isolated tornadoes are a possibility. One thing in our favor is that the instability needed to fuel the storms will go down as the front approaches around 6-9pm. As the sun sets expect the energy to go down, BUT we do have strong winds aloft that could keep the cells going as they rumble through the Midlands tonight.

Low temps dip down into the upper 40s tonight as the cold front sweeps over the region. Expect mostly cloudy skies. By tomorrow morning we are dry and cool with breezy winds.

Highs are reaching the mid 50s with mostly cloudy skies as cooler air rushes in from the northwest. The cold air moving in will bring a 20% chance of showers for Friday.

This weekend we have sunny skies and cool temps. Lows Saturday morning reach the low 30s, by the afternoon reach the low 50s.

Sunday morning we have upper 20s! A cold start to the day but highs rebound a little into the mid 50s with mostly sunny skies. High pressure builds over the region.

Monday morning we have lows near 30 and highs reach the upper 50s with partly cloudy skies. Our next cold front arrives Tuesday and that brings a 50% chance of showers with lows in the low 40s and highs reaching the low 60s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY Tonight: Early evening thunderstorms. Chance of rain is 100%. Skies clear after midnight and we have lows in the upper 40s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 50s, breezy winds.

Saturday: Morning lows are in the low 30s. Cool sunshine as temperatures only top out in the low 50s.

Sunday: Morning lows are near 27. A good deal of sun with highs increasing a bit to the mid-50s.

MLK DAY: Partly cloudy skies as most highs increase to the upper 50s.

Tuesday: Cloudy skies with a 50% chance of showers, mainly a few sprinkles are possible.

