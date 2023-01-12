Early voting happening now for two Lexington County special elections

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Early voting is underway for two special elections in Lexington County.

The Gaston General Election and the West Columbia District 3 Special Election are both doing early voting at the Lexington County Registration and Election Office at 605 West Main Street in Lexington from 8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m. Monday - Friday from now until January 13.

Election Day is January 17 from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m., if you want to find out if you are eligible to vote in either of these elections, please contact the Registration and Elections Office at (803) 785-8361.

