Doctors suspect large number of unreported cases in latest COVID spike

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - COVID-19 cases are once again on the rise, but medical professionals believe the numbers are far greater than what is being reported.

The Center for Disease Control (CDC) along with the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) say COVID cases have steadily increased since last Oct.

In the first week of January alone, DHEC reported more than 11,000 positive cases across the state. This, after the holiday experienced pre-pandemic travel volume.

Now, medical professionals suspect the ongoing COVID surge is far greater than official numbers are reporting.

“We’re in a vacuum of data... this was utterly predictable and really not surprising,” said Dr. Helmut Albrecht, an infectious disease physician at Prisma Health.

Dr. Albrecht says todays official COVID numbers, already reflecting a national uptick, are virtually unreliable on account nonreportable home tests. He claims the numbers were never fully reliable to begin with.

“The one statistic that we are really good with is, we have deaths. And we’re having a death day in our [Prisma Health] system. And that’s just one death to many,” continued Dr. Albrecht

The German-born doctor says his office has received more COVID related calls over the past two weeks than ever before.

He’s joined by a team of medical professionals saying it’s never too late to practice hand hygiene, safe distancing and general COVID testing.

DHEC is advising the public to once again wear their masks amid this COVID spike, potentially greater than official reports.

