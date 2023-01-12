SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Crash blocks traffic on I-20 near Two Notch Rd

A crash on I-20 near Two Notch Rd blocked all eastbound traffic Thursday morning.
A crash on I-20 near Two Notch Rd blocked all eastbound traffic Thursday morning.(SCDOT)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 9:03 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A crash on I-20 blocked all eastbound lanes Thursday morning. SCDOT said the crash happened near Exit 74 at around 8:43 a.m.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Naomi Halter
South Congaree landlord arrested for renting mobile home without a business license
District logo
Richland Two announces early dismissal for high schools
A number of passenger jets are shown parked at Reagan National Airport in Washington, D.C., on...
Computer breakdown sows chaos across US air travel system
Students face assault charges after fight at Clarendon County school
VIDEO: Mother and son speak out after a brutal attack on school grounds
Alvin S. Glenn officer arrested for ‘inappropriate’ relationship with murder suspect
Detention center officer arrested for ‘inappropriate’ relationship with murder suspect

Latest News

Publix Campaign to support the South Carolina Special Olympics.
Publix supporting South Carolina Specials Olympics with torch icons
Piney Woods Elementary School has been named a finalist for the Dick and Tunky Riley Award for...
Piney Woods Elementary School named to SC-SICs Honor Roll
WIS
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Strong storms remain possible for our Thursday evening
Officials suspect the latest spike is larger than reported.
Doctors suspect large number of unreported cases in latest COVID spike