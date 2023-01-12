SkyView
Clemson University posts warning about alarming drug trend

Rainbow Fentanyl
Rainbow Fentanyl(MGN/DEA)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 10:33 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Clemson University Public Safety posted an announcement for the community on social media Wednesday about an “alarming trend.”

Campus officials said the Drug Enforcement Administration and local law enforcement agencies are advising the public about colorful fentanyl that looks like candy. Fentanyl is 50 times more potent than heroin and 100 times more potent than morphine.

“It has recently been seen in a variety of bright colors, shapes and sizes,” according to the public safety post.

Since August, the DEA says they’ve seized “rainbow fentanyl” in more than two dozen states. The agency says the new method is being used by drug cartels to sell the highly-addictive and potentially deadly drug to young people.

“Rainbow fentanyl—fentanyl pills and powder that come in a variety of bright colors, shapes, and sizes—is a deliberate effort by drug traffickers to drive addiction amongst kids and young adults,” said DEA Administrator Anne Milgram.  “The men and women of the DEA are relentlessly working to stop the trafficking of rainbow fentanyl and defeat the Mexican drug cartels that are responsible for the vast majority of the fentanyl that is being trafficked in the United States.”

If you encounter fentanyl in any form, officials say don’t handle it and immediately call 911.

