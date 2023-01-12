SkyView
Clemson fires offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter

Brandon Streeter, Clemson Offensive Coordinator, looks on before an NCAA college football game...
Brandon Streeter, Clemson Offensive Coordinator, looks on before an NCAA college football game against North Carolina State Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)(Jacob Kupferman | AP)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 6:19 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Clemson University is looking for a new offensive coordinator after firing Brandon Streeter.

Head coach Dabo Swinney made a statement regarding Streeter today:

“I am incredibly appreciative of Brandon for all he accomplished at Clemson in his 15 years as a player, graduate assistant, position coach and offensive coordinator. I am thankful for Brandon and love him and his family. He has always represented Clemson University with great pride, and I know he will continue to do great things.

“As the leader of this program, I am accountable for our staff and accountable for our results, and though we took a step forward offensively in 2022, after evaluating our offense in-depth, I felt it was in the best interest of our program to seek new leadership at that position. These decisions are never easy, but it is my job to evaluate and assess every part of our program every year, and this was just the right time to make a change.

“I look forward to bringing in a dynamic, proven leader at offensive coordinator with the specific purpose of meeting — and raising — the standard of excellence that has been established at Clemson. I passionately believe in our staff and in the young men in our program and am excited about the opportunity to see them grow even more in 2023.”

