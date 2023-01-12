Camden Police Chief retiring on Feb. 1

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Camden Police Chief Joe Floyd confirmed to WIS on Thursday he will be retiring effective Feb. 1.

Floyd said he has met personal goals after 50 years of service and, “it’s just time.”

“I’ve been in the process and was looking at the possibility of doing this five years ago until I had a situation that my captain at that time decided he was going to run for sheriff, so I felt like I needed to begin the process to stay a little bit longer and prepare somebody else to be ready to take the reins, or at least be competitive to take the reins when I did leave,” he said.

Camden City Manager Jonathan Rorie said Capt. Tom Borowski will take over as interim chief before a “national search.”

“I’m not just going to arbitrarily promote somebody with an internal candidate, I want to make sure there’s a competitive process that we can seek someone that best meets the needs of our community,” he said.

Rorie said he expects the search to last six to nine months.

He praised Floyd’s service and is looking for potential award applications for Floyd’s service.

“I think after 50 years he is deserving of retirement, he has served this community well.”

