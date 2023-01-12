SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Bengal tiger cub found in dog crate during shooting investigation, police say

Albuquerque police found a Bengal tiger cub inside a home while investigating a shooting. (SOURCE: NEW MEXICO DEPARTMENT OF GAME AND FISH)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 7:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Police in New Mexico rescued a Bengal tiger found during a shooting investigation on Tuesday.

The Albuquerque Police Department said officers responded to a call for gunshots fired around 2:15 p.m. While the officers were on the way to the location, someone reported a person had been shot. The responding officers found the victim with a gunshot wound to the leg when they arrived.

Officers said an additional gunshot was heard at the scene coming from a nearby mobile home. When they investigated, they said they found Kevin Gerardo Vargas Mercado armed with a handgun and took him into custody.

A trail of blood was found leading to another trailer in the area, according to police. Officers said they entered the trailer, but instead of finding a wounded person, they said they found a Bengal tiger cub in a dog crate.

A warrant was issued, and the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish came to pick up the tiger.

Upon investigation, officials determined the gunshot victim was standing outside the mobile home and was struck by a stray bullet.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Naomi Halter
South Congaree landlord arrested for renting mobile home without a business license
Alvin S. Glenn officer arrested for ‘inappropriate’ relationship with murder suspect
Detention center officer arrested for ‘inappropriate’ relationship with murder suspect
FILE PHOTO: State Sen. Mia McLeod, left, stands in the sanctuary of Shiloh Baptist, her...
McLeod announces departure from South Carolina Democratic Party
A woman is suing a former Richland County deputy and sheriff.
Civil lawsuit trial begins for former Richland Co. Deputy and Sheriff
Alana Ann Westbury, 32, and John Richard Williams, 61 were charged in a human trafficking case...
SLED charges two in human trafficking case in Orangeburg County

Latest News

Police in Utah wrangled a goat loose in a neighborhood.
Officers wrangle jumping goat loose in neighborhood
President Joe Biden leaves Holy Cross Catholic Church in Christiansted, U.S. Virgin Islands,...
GOP opens long-promised investigation into Biden family
More storms are expected in California over the next week, as residents struggle to clean up...
Storm-weary Californians clean up, brace for another torrent
FILE - President Joe Biden walks from Marine One towards the Oval Office on the South Lawn of...
More classified documents found by Biden’s legal team, reports say
FILE - Guitarist Jeff Beck performs in concert at Madison Square Garden on Feb. 18, 2010, in...
Jeff Beck, guitarist who influenced generations, dies at 78