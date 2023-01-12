SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Attempted bank robber caught after leaving phone at bank, police say

Resheca Marshall, 51, is charged with attempted robbery and larceny.
Resheca Marshall, 51, is charged with attempted robbery and larceny.(Escambia County Jail)
By WALA Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 12:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA/Gray News) – An attempted bank robber in Florida was arrested after she left her phone at the bank, allowing police to learn her identity, officials said.

According to the Pensacola Police Department, 51-year-old Resheca Marshall entered the bank with a note demanding more than $3,000 before leaving empty handed.

Officers said Marshall left her phone at the bank, which allowed police to locate and arrest her.

Marshall was booked Tuesday into the Escambia County Jail on a $105,000 bond. She is charged with attempted robbery and larceny.

Jail records show Marshall is due in court Feb. 3.

Copyright 2023 WALA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Naomi Halter
South Congaree landlord arrested for renting mobile home without a business license
District logo
Richland Two announces early dismissal for high schools
Sheriff Leon Lott takes the stand in federal court on Wednesday for a civil lawsuit involving...
Sheriff Leon Lott takes the stand and jury begins deliberations in federal lawsuit
Students face assault charges after fight at Clarendon County school
VIDEO: Mother and son speak out after a brutal attack on school grounds
A number of passenger jets are shown parked at Reagan National Airport in Washington, D.C., on...
Computer breakdown sows chaos across US air travel system

Latest News

FILE - Attorney General Merrick Garland is making a statement Thursday.
Garland appoints special counsel to investigate Biden docs
A baby sloth was born at the London Zoo on New Year's Day.
Baby sloth born at London Zoo on New Year’s Day
The Justice Department reached a $31M settlement with City National Bank in the largest lending...
Bank to pay $31 million redlining settlement, DOJ’s largest ever
President Joe Biden responds to the report of a small number of classified documents found at...
Biden says classified document found in ‘personal library;’ AG appoints special counsel
Worker rescued after being trapped in trench for more than 8 hours