WATCH: AG Wilson provides update on interstate drug ring and indictments

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -COLUMBIA, S.C.) - South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson is providing an update Thursday on an interstate drug ring investigation.

Wilson plans to speak at noon from the State Grand Jury Auditorium. The case involves a drug ring operating in SC and GA and includes State Grand Jury indictments.

Other members of law enforcement agencies attending include SLED Chief Mark Keel, SC Dept. of Corrections Director Bryan Stirling, and Chief Attorney of the State Grand Jury Division Creighton Waters.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.