WATCH: AG Wilson provides update on interstate drug ring and indictments

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson
South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson(Live 5/File)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 11:40 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -COLUMBIA, S.C.) - South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson is providing an update Thursday on an interstate drug ring investigation.

Wilson plans to speak at noon from the State Grand Jury Auditorium. The case involves a drug ring operating in SC and GA and includes State Grand Jury indictments.

Other members of law enforcement agencies attending include SLED Chief Mark Keel, SC Dept. of Corrections Director Bryan Stirling, and Chief Attorney of the State Grand Jury Division Creighton Waters.

