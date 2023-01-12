$50K lottery ticket sold at Kroger in Richland County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A shopper at a Richland County Kroger is now $50,000 richer after purchasing a Powerball ticket.

Officials with Powerball said the ticket was purchased at the Kroger store on 1028 Robert Branch Parkway off Killian Road.

More than 17,000 players in South Carolina hold tickets for prizes from $4 up to $50,000. Players who have the winning ticket have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes.

The odds of matching four white ball numbers and the red Powerball® number are 1 in 913,129. The estimated Saturday jackpot is approximately $404 million.

