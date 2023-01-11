SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

WATCH: Gov. McMaster to be sworn in during inauguration

Gov. Henry McMaster's inauguration is set for Jan. 11 in Columbia. At the conclusion of his new...
Gov. Henry McMaster's inauguration is set for Jan. 11 in Columbia. At the conclusion of his new term, he will be the longest-serving governor in South Carolina history.(Live 5/File)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 9:45 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -Governor Henry McMaster is scheduled to be sworn in Wednesday at his inauguration. McMaster is on track to become the longest-serving governor in state history.

The 75-year-old Republican is being sworn in for his second full term at the 98th South Carolina Inaugural at the Statehouse. At the end of his second term, he’ll have served 10 years in the role.

He served as lieutenant governor under Nikki Haley and took over the role of governor in Jan. 2017 when she accepted an appointment from President Donald Trump to serve as ambassador to the United Nations.

Tuesday’s events kicked off at 9 a.m. with a prayer service. The inauguration is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. WIS will be live on air and online with coverage.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alvin S. Glenn officer arrested for ‘inappropriate’ relationship with murder suspect
Detention center officer arrested for ‘inappropriate’ relationship with murder suspect
Naomi Halter
South Congaree landlord arrested for renting mobile home without a business license
FILE PHOTO: State Sen. Mia McLeod, left, stands in the sanctuary of Shiloh Baptist, her...
McLeod announces departure from South Carolina Democratic Party
A woman is suing a former Richland County deputy and sheriff.
Civil lawsuit trial begins for former Richland Co. Deputy and Sheriff
Alana Ann Westbury, 32, and John Richard Williams, 61 were charged in a human trafficking case...
SLED charges two in human trafficking case in Orangeburg County

Latest News

EARTHQUAKE lettering with seismograph reading and cracked ground, finished graphic
Earthquake rumbles near Hopkins
WIS
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Thursday becomes a weather alert day as evening storm potential increases
Students face assault charges after fight at Clarendon County school
VIDEO: Mother and son speak out after a brutal attack on school grounds
A human trafficking case involving one of its residents is shaking up the small town of Bowman...
Medical expert shares warning signs of human trafficking following trafficking arrests in Orangeburg County