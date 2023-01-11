SkyView
Victim taken to hospital after shooting at Crosshill Apartments

CPD is investigating a shooting on Blossom Street.
CPD is investigating a shooting on Blossom Street.(Columbia Police Department)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 10:12 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is investigating a shooting at the Crosshill Apartments on Blossom Street.

According to officers, one male victim was found shot outside the apartment complex, but he is currently at a local hospital.

Officers say they recovered ballistic evidence from the scene. CPD is asking anyone with information on the incident to contact Crimestoppers.

All tips will remain anonymous.

