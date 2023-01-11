Victim taken to hospital after shooting at Crosshill Apartments

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is investigating a shooting at the Crosshill Apartments on Blossom Street.

According to officers, one male victim was found shot outside the apartment complex, but he is currently at a local hospital.

Officers say they recovered ballistic evidence from the scene. CPD is asking anyone with information on the incident to contact Crimestoppers.

Shooting investigation: #ColumbiaPDSC investigators are at Crosshill Apts. on Blossom St. to determine who shot a young male. Officers found him outside at the complex. He’s now at a hospital. Have info to help find the person (s) responsible ? Contact #Crimestoppers pic.twitter.com/v036QEbCaa — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) January 11, 2023

All tips will remain anonymous.

