Train derailment has passengers delayed in South Carolina

DENMARK, S.C. (WIS) - Passengers traveling through South Carolina to get to their destination have been derailed.

A southbound Amtrak train has been impacted by significant delays due to a CSX freight derailment in South Carolina.

The train was detoured off its normal route in order to continue operating south but is currently stopped in Denmark, S.C.

Passengers on the train say they were headed to Florida and were supposed to be in Florida around 10 a.m. but have been stuck on the tracks for hours.

Amtrak did release a statement on the derailment:

Tuesday’s southbound Amtrak Auto Train has been impacted by significant delays due to a CSX freight derailment in South Carolina. The train was detoured off its normal route in order to continue operating south and is currently stopped in Denmark, S.C., while it waits for a new crew to arrive. Customers have been provided meals, snack packs, and beverages. “A new crew is traveling to Denmark to board the train and work onboard when service resumes. A new crew is necessary because the hours of service for previous crew expired.”

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.