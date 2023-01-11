Soda City Live: Columbia’s Comedy House under new management with new lounge and upcoming cabaret

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - For years the Comedy House in Columbia has brought in both local and national comics.

The venue has also partnered with other organizations hosting regular performances, one of which is the “Leading Ladies Cabaret” with the legendary performer and former contestant of America’s Got Talent, Dorae Saunders.

This year the Comedy House is under new management which is hoping to bring a fresh new feel to a local staple, which includes a newly added VIP bar and lounge called the “Lava Love Lounge’.

Dorae Saunders will be headlining the Cabaret with the venue for the first time since its undergone new management bringing in her birthday with the Leading Ladies Cabaret on Sunday, Jan. 15 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 at the door and $10 in advance.

