Soda City Live: ChippenWhales Polar Plunge team event benefiting local Midlands charity

By Sierra Artemus
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 6:19 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - There is a fun and unique charity event happening right here in the Midlands, one that will have you “Freezin for a Reason”.

It’s the ChippenWhales Polar Plunge and proceeds will benefit Children’s Charities of the Midlands.

It is $10 to take the plunge to help families of children with special needs.

The Polar Plunge takes place on Saturday, Jan. 10, at noon. For more information, click here.

