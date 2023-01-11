Soda City Live: ChippenWhales Polar Plunge team event benefiting local Midlands charity

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - There is a fun and unique charity event happening right here in the Midlands, one that will have you “Freezin for a Reason”.

It’s the ChippenWhales Polar Plunge and proceeds will benefit Children’s Charities of the Midlands.

It is $10 to take the plunge to help families of children with special needs.

The Polar Plunge takes place on Saturday, Jan. 10, at noon. For more information, click here.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.