S.C. Superintendent of Education Ellen Weaver releases statement after being sworn in

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Ellen Weaver is the new S.C. Superintendent of Education, she issued the following statement after being sworn in on Wednesday, January 11:

I am deeply honored to serve as your State Superintendent of Education. The challenge of ensuring an excellent education for every child will not be simple, but it is worthy of our time, energy, and deepest passion. I believe firmly that children deserve our very best, not only because of their inherent God-given value but also because they are the future of our beloved state.

Students, teachers, and parents across South Carolina are the heartbeat of education, and I will always be ready to listen to and learn from them. I am excited to work with our parents, educators, and community leaders to ensure that every child in the Palmetto State has the blessing and opportunity of a great education.

Weaver’s main focus is to turn around the state’s worsening teacher shortage and she is going to require big and bold ideas.

