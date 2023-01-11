SkyView
Richland Two announces early dismissal for high schools

District logo(Richland Two Strategic Partnerships Twitter)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 5:04 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Tomorrow, Jan. 12, all Richland Two high schools will have a half day.

The district made the announcement on its Twitter page. The Tweet states that schools will be dismissed at 12:30 p.m.

