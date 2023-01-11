Richland Two announces early dismissal for high schools

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Tomorrow, Jan. 12, all Richland Two high schools will have a half day.

The district made the announcement on its Twitter page. The Tweet states that schools will be dismissed at 12:30 p.m.

REMINDER: TOMORROW, JANUARY 12TH, WILL BE A HALF-DAY FOR RICHLAND TWO HIGH SCHOOLS.

Schools will dismiss at 12:30 PM. pic.twitter.com/azWvSp4PqX — Richland School District Two (@RichlandTwo) January 11, 2023

