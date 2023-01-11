SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Richland County Coroner identifies person who died following collision in Eastover

The Richland County Coroner has identified the person who died after collision in Eastover.
The Richland County Coroner has identified the person who died after collision in Eastover.(FOX 32 Chicago / YouTube | Pixabay)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 12:50 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Coroner has identified the person who died following a Tuesday early morning collision on U.S. 601.

Coroner Naida Rutherford has identified 29-year-old Mecca S. Windsor, of Sumter as the victim. Mecca died after the collision which happened near the intersection of U.S. Highway 601 and Governor Heyward Road on Tuesday, January 10.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol and Richland County Coroner’s Office are investigating the collision.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alvin S. Glenn officer arrested for ‘inappropriate’ relationship with murder suspect
Detention center officer arrested for ‘inappropriate’ relationship with murder suspect
Naomi Halter
South Congaree landlord arrested for renting mobile home without a business license
FILE PHOTO: State Sen. Mia McLeod, left, stands in the sanctuary of Shiloh Baptist, her...
McLeod announces departure from South Carolina Democratic Party
A woman is suing a former Richland County deputy and sheriff.
Civil lawsuit trial begins for former Richland Co. Deputy and Sheriff
Alana Ann Westbury, 32, and John Richard Williams, 61 were charged in a human trafficking case...
SLED charges two in human trafficking case in Orangeburg County

Latest News

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster will be sworn in Wednesday morning at the Statehouse in...
Transcript of Governor Henry McMaster’s inaugural address
Gov. McMaster to be sworn in during inauguration
Gov. Henry McMaster's inauguration is set for Jan. 11 in Columbia. At the conclusion of his new...
WATCH: Gov. McMaster to be sworn in during inauguration
EARTHQUAKE lettering with seismograph reading and cracked ground, finished graphic
Earthquake rumbles near Hopkins