Rattler returns for another season with the Gamecocks

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Tuesday night Gamecocks quarterback Spencer Rattler ended speculation on where he is going for next season. In a video posted at around 8 p.m. Rattler confirmed he’d be continuing on with the team instead of joining the NFL draft.

