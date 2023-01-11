SkyView
Rattler returns for another season with the Gamecocks

South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler (7) passes the ball in the first half of an NCAA...
South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler (7) passes the ball in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Clemson on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)(Jacob Kupferman | AP)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 8:44 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Tuesday night Gamecocks quarterback Spencer Rattler ended speculation on where he is going for next season. In a video posted at around 8 p.m. Rattler confirmed he’d be continuing on with the team instead of joining the NFL draft.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

