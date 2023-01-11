SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Pepsi ditches Sierra Mist for a new Sprite rival

Pepsi is ditching Sierra Mist for a new Sprite rival.
Pepsi is ditching Sierra Mist for a new Sprite rival.(Starry)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 1:13 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Pepsi is looking to the stars to compete with Coca-Cola’s Sprite.

The beverage company is launching a new lemon-lime soda called Starry, which will replace its previous offering, Sierra Mist.

Despite 24 years on the market, Sierra Mist never cut into Sprite’s sales.

Many saw it as an “imitation of Sprite.”

Pepsi said Starry is different. It’s fruitier and more aromatic that Sierra Mist.

The caffeine-free drink comes in regular and sugar-free versions.

It will be available this week in grocery and convenience stores.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alvin S. Glenn officer arrested for ‘inappropriate’ relationship with murder suspect
Detention center officer arrested for ‘inappropriate’ relationship with murder suspect
Naomi Halter
South Congaree landlord arrested for renting mobile home without a business license
FILE PHOTO: State Sen. Mia McLeod, left, stands in the sanctuary of Shiloh Baptist, her...
McLeod announces departure from South Carolina Democratic Party
A woman is suing a former Richland County deputy and sheriff.
Civil lawsuit trial begins for former Richland Co. Deputy and Sheriff
Alana Ann Westbury, 32, and John Richard Williams, 61 were charged in a human trafficking case...
SLED charges two in human trafficking case in Orangeburg County

Latest News

Local Republican leaders are calling on Rep. George Santos to resign.
Nassau County, NY, GOP officials call on George Santos to resign
The sturgeon is now at the University of Southern Mississippi so researchers can learn more...
Teacher finds rare prehistoric fish washed ashore
The award nominees, voted on by the Hollywood actors’ guild SAG-AFTRA, were announced Wednesday.
SAG Awards nominate ‘Banshees,’ ‘Everything’ and Zendaya
Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott addresses whether Damar Hamlin will return to the team...
Bills coach discusses whether Hamlin will play for Bills
World War II veteran Joseph Eskenazi, who at 104 years and 11 months old is the oldest living...
Oldest living Pearl Harbor survivor marks 105th birthday