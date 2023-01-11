SkyView
More classified documents found by Biden’s legal team, reports say

President Joe Biden is facing sharp new questions about his handling of classified documents. (CNN, POOL, FOX NEWS)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 6:44 PM EST
(Gray News) - Additional documents believed to be classified were found by President Joe Biden’s legal team, CNN and other media outlets reported Wednesday.

The files were reportedly found in a second location during a search that took place after “a small number of documents with classified markings” were initially discovered in Biden’s former Washington, D.C., office.

Biden said on Tuesday that he was surprised the documents were found in his office.

The Biden administration says it is fully cooperating with the probe regarding the uncovered classified documents. (CNN, POOL, CBS EVENING NEWS, JUSTICE DEPT.)

It is unclear at this time how many documents were uncovered in the second batch.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

