Lexington police searching for man accused of hitting victim with gun before robbing them

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department is searching for a man who is accused of hitting a victim with a gun before stealing from them at a Lexington variety store.

Officers said around 6:50 a.m. on December 17, 2022, at the Dollar General on Augusta Road, a man struck a victim on the head with a handgun before stealing items from them, and running away.

Police have compiled a composite sketch of what the man may look like according to the victim. He was described as a white man with a beard and noticeable acne and facial scarring.

A composite sketch of a man who is accused of hitting a victim with a handgun before robbing them. (LEXINGTON POLICE DEPARTMENT)

If you have any information about the identity of this man, please contact CrimeStoppers of Detective Alewine at 803-358-7262 or ealewine@lexsc.com.

