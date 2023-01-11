Kershaw County man charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime

LUGOFF, S.C. (WIS) - Kershaw County Deputies responded to reports of shots fired at the Lynwood Place Apartments in Lugoff around 5:40 p.m.

A caller reported she heard two or three gunshots and a screaming female from a nearby apartment.

According to deputies, when they arrived on the scene an angry male voice and rapid gunfire could be heard.

Deputies decided to enter the home and identify themselves and order the suspect to the ground.

Investigators say no shots were fired after deputies made their presence known to the suspect, and the male threw his firearm into another room.

“I am very proud of the immediate action taken by both deputies at the scene. They truly demonstrated what all law enforcement officers deal with while protecting their communities. I thank God no one was injured. This situation could have ended tragically if not for our deputies’ heroic actions.”

The suspect was arrested and charged with domestic violence high and aggravated nature, discharging a firearm into a dwelling, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.