SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Kershaw County man charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime

Kershaw County Deputies responded to reports of shots fired at the Lynwood Place Apartments in...
Kershaw County Deputies responded to reports of shots fired at the Lynwood Place Apartments in Lugoff around 5:40 p.m.(FOX 32 Chicago / YouTube | Pixabay)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 5:59 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUGOFF, S.C. (WIS) - Kershaw County Deputies responded to reports of shots fired at the Lynwood Place Apartments in Lugoff around 5:40 p.m.

A caller reported she heard two or three gunshots and a screaming female from a nearby apartment.

According to deputies, when they arrived on the scene an angry male voice and rapid gunfire could be heard.

Deputies decided to enter the home and identify themselves and order the suspect to the ground.

Investigators say no shots were fired after deputies made their presence known to the suspect, and the male threw his firearm into another room.

The suspect was arrested and charged with domestic violence high and aggravated nature, discharging a firearm into a dwelling, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Naomi Halter
South Congaree landlord arrested for renting mobile home without a business license
Alvin S. Glenn officer arrested for ‘inappropriate’ relationship with murder suspect
Detention center officer arrested for ‘inappropriate’ relationship with murder suspect
FILE PHOTO: State Sen. Mia McLeod, left, stands in the sanctuary of Shiloh Baptist, her...
McLeod announces departure from South Carolina Democratic Party
A woman is suing a former Richland County deputy and sheriff.
Civil lawsuit trial begins for former Richland Co. Deputy and Sheriff
Alana Ann Westbury, 32, and John Richard Williams, 61 were charged in a human trafficking case...
SLED charges two in human trafficking case in Orangeburg County

Latest News

Cayce Police searching for suspect after altercation with wife.
Cayce Police searching for suspect after altercation with wife
District logo
Richland Two announces early dismissal for high schools
wis
FIRST ALERT WEATHER-A cold front will bring a chance of strong /severe storms to the area Thursday Evening
TopGolf has confirmed Jan. 20 as its grand opening date for its 72 all-weather bay venue in...
Topgolf confirms opening date for North Charleston location