Gamecock women head to Kentucky to face Wildcats in renewed rivalry game

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -The South Carolina women’s basketball team is heading to the Bluegrass State to face the University of Kentucky in a renewed rivalry game.

Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. on Thursday, January 12, at Memorial Coliseum in Lexington, Kentucky. The Gamecocks are 13-20 against the Wildcats in Lexington all-time, but South Carolina has won the last seven games between the two teams on the Wildcats’ home court.

Reigning NCAA National Player of the Year Aliyah Boston is set to tie a historic feat; she only needs one offensive rebound to tie Aleighsa Welch’s South Carolina record for career offensive boards at 499.

South Carolina leads the series against Kentucky with a 37-35 record, the Gamecocks have won the last 15 of the last 17 meetings, however, the Wildcats ended a six-game losing streak to the Gamecocks with a win in the 2022 SEC Tournament championship game in Nashville.

