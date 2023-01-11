SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Gamecock women head to Kentucky to face Wildcats in renewed rivalry game

South Carolina will face the University of Kentucky in a renewed rivalry game.
South Carolina will face the University of Kentucky in a renewed rivalry game.((Travis Bell/SIDELINE CAROLINA))
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 12:32 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -The South Carolina women’s basketball team is heading to the Bluegrass State to face the University of Kentucky in a renewed rivalry game.

Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. on Thursday, January 12, at Memorial Coliseum in Lexington, Kentucky. The Gamecocks are 13-20 against the Wildcats in Lexington all-time, but South Carolina has won the last seven games between the two teams on the Wildcats’ home court.

Reigning NCAA National Player of the Year Aliyah Boston is set to tie a historic feat; she only needs one offensive rebound to tie Aleighsa Welch’s South Carolina record for career offensive boards at 499.

South Carolina leads the series against Kentucky with a 37-35 record, the Gamecocks have won the last 15 of the last 17 meetings, however, the Wildcats ended a six-game losing streak to the Gamecocks with a win in the 2022 SEC Tournament championship game in Nashville.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alvin S. Glenn officer arrested for ‘inappropriate’ relationship with murder suspect
Detention center officer arrested for ‘inappropriate’ relationship with murder suspect
Naomi Halter
South Congaree landlord arrested for renting mobile home without a business license
FILE PHOTO: State Sen. Mia McLeod, left, stands in the sanctuary of Shiloh Baptist, her...
McLeod announces departure from South Carolina Democratic Party
A woman is suing a former Richland County deputy and sheriff.
Civil lawsuit trial begins for former Richland Co. Deputy and Sheriff
Alana Ann Westbury, 32, and John Richard Williams, 61 were charged in a human trafficking case...
SLED charges two in human trafficking case in Orangeburg County

Latest News

USC men's basketball press conference after win to Kentucky
USC men's basketball press conference after win to Kentucky
South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler (7) passes the ball in the first half of an NCAA...
Rattler returns for another season with the Gamecocks
South Carolina head coach Lamont Paris, left, speaks with Gregory Jackson II (23) during the...
USC rebounds from embarrassing loss by knocking off Kentucky at Rupp Arena
South Carolina defeats Mississippi State 58-51.
No. 1 South Carolina survives at Mississippi State, 58-51