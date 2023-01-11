SkyView
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Thursday becomes a weather alert day as evening storm potential increases

WIS News 10 Sunrise airs Monday through Friday from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.
By Tony Chiavaroli
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 7:05 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Today will remain pleasant and dry with highs likely just above 65 degrees, but a change up is on the way late into Thursday.

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

  • After more early morning 30s, highs will reach the upper 60s today with earlier sunshine fading to late afternoon clouds.
  • Thursday will be the warmest day of the week, with highs in the low 70s by the afternoon
  • Thursday afternoon spotty showers will arrive, but better rain and storm potential exists as we get into the evening to make this a Weather Alert Day!
  • Cooler conditions settle in for Friday, continuing into the weekend, with highs in the low to mid 50s. This all comes with increasing sunshine.

FIRST ALERT SUMMARY

A good Wednesday morning my friends! High pressure holds steady for us today, as temperatures will warm to the upper 60s this afternoon.

This milder air will also keep tonight’s lows in the low 50s, with likely highs tomorrow just above 70.

There is an increased storm chance for Thursday evening, as a cold front moves in from the west. A line of showers and storms should be pushing into the Midlands with this front, and along with it is a shot to see some severe weather, especially for out western viewing area.

Thursday will be a weather alert day due to this projected evening activity so stay tuned for updates.

Conditions cool off and dry out for our Friday, setting the stage for a cool, but mostly sunny weekend.

Another cold front looks to push into the Carolinas early next week producing scattered showers Tuesday - Thursday.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

Today: Earlier sunshine to more late afternoon clouds. Warmer high temperatures in the upper 60s.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with lows only back to the lower 50s.

Weather Alert Thursday: Cloud cover holds with a few showers during the day, and evening storms possible. Highs just above 70.

Friday: Partial sunshine, cooler and breezy with highs in the 50s.

Saturday: Cool sunshine as temperatures only top out in the low 50s.

Sunday: A good deal of sun with highs increasing a bit to the mid-50s.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

