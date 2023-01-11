FIRST ALERT WEATHER- Expect showers late Thursday and cool temperatures this weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

Daytime highs will reach the 60s Wednesday

Thursday will be the warmest day of the week in the low 70s

Thursday afternoon scattered showers will arrive (30% chance) and stay around until early Friday morning

Cooler starting Friday and continuing into the weekend with highs in the low to mid 50s.

FIRST ALERT SUMMARY

High pressure will stick around and temperatures will warm to the upper 60s, Wednesday and get even warmer Thursday with a high in the low 70s.

There is a chance for a few showers late Thursday as a front moves in from the west. The rain will continue overnight and into very early Friday morning. Cold air will arrive Friday afternoon and drop temperatures to the 50s for the weekend.

Another cold front looks to push into the Carolinas early next week producing scattered showers Tuesday - Thursday.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

Wednesday: Clouds Increase, warm temperatures in the upper 60s.

Thursday: Increasing clouds with the chance for scattered showers (30%) during the afternoon/evening. Highs in the low 70s

Friday: Clearing skies, cooler and breezy with highs in the 50s.

Saturday: Cool sunshine as temperatures only top out in the low 50s.

