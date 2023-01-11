SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

FIRST ALERT WEATHER- Expect showers late Thursday and cool temperatures this weekend

By Von Gaskin
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 7:15 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -

wis
wis(wis)

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

  • Daytime highs will reach the 60s Wednesday
  • Thursday will be the warmest day of the week in the low 70s
  • Thursday afternoon scattered showers will arrive (30% chance) and stay around until early Friday morning
  • Cooler starting Friday and continuing into the weekend with highs in the low to mid 50s.

FIRST ALERT SUMMARY

High pressure will stick around and temperatures will warm to the upper 60s, Wednesday and get even warmer Thursday with a high in the low 70s.

There is a chance for a few showers late Thursday as a front moves in from the west. The rain will continue overnight and into very early Friday morning. Cold air will arrive Friday afternoon and drop temperatures to the 50s for the weekend.

wis
wis(wis)

Another cold front looks to push into the Carolinas early next week producing scattered showers Tuesday - Thursday.

wis
wis(wis)

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

Wednesday: Clouds Increase, warm temperatures in the upper 60s.

Thursday: Increasing clouds with the chance for scattered showers (30%) during the afternoon/evening. Highs in the low 70s

Friday: Clearing skies, cooler and breezy with highs in the 50s.

Saturday: Cool sunshine as temperatures only top out in the low 50s.

wis
wis(wis)

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alvin S. Glenn officer arrested for ‘inappropriate’ relationship with murder suspect
Detention center officer arrested for ‘inappropriate’ relationship with murder suspect
Richland County deputies investigating shooting incident.
Deputies investigating shooting incident at Richland County apartment complex
A woman is suing a former Richland County deputy and sheriff.
Civil lawsuit trial begins for former Richland Co. Deputy and Sheriff
Wet Willie's Columbia closing
Wet Willie’s closes Columbia location
Dre’Morean Smalls,18
Shooting in Santee leaves teen victim dead

Latest News

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
WIS
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Milder afternoon temperatures hold through Thursday
WIS First Alert Weather: Dec. 10, 2022
WIS First Alert Weather: Dec. 10, 2022
First Alert Weather