FIRST ALERT WEATHER-A cold front will bring a chance of strong /severe storms to the area Thursday Evening

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY- Thursday for strong storms in the evening

Thursday will be the warmest day of the week in the low 70s

Thursday evening scattered showers will arrive (70% chance)

Cooler starting Friday and continuing into the weekend with highs in the low to mid 50s.

FIRST ALERT SUMMARY

Thursday will be an interesting day with a high in the low 70s, which is over 20 degrees above average for this time of year. We will see a few stray showers just after midday with cloudy skies and breezy conditions for most of the day.

Thursday evening showers and storms will arrive in the area from the west. The greatest threat is gusty winds as the storms quickly move through the Midlands, also watch out for brief heavy and isolated tornadoes. The front will move in from the west around Midnight the showers and storms will stick around until sunrise in the eastern part of the viewing area.

Friday morning will start with a few lingering clouds wit cold air moving in by Friday afternoon, temperatures will only reach the 50s for Friday and the weekend.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with lows only back to the lower 50s.

Weather Alert Thursday: Cloud cover holds with a few showers during the day, and evening storms possible. Highs just above 70.

Friday: Partial sunshine, cooler and breezy with highs in the 50s.

Saturday: Cool sunshine as temperatures only top out in the low 50s.

Sunday: A good deal of sun with highs increasing a bit to the mid-50s.

