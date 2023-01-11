Earthquake rumbles near Hopkins

HOPKINS, S.C. (WIS) - The USGS reported an earthquake rumbled in the Midlands late Tuesday evening.

At around 11:03 p.m. on Jan. 10, a 1.9 magnitude earthquake was reported roughly 5.6 miles east northeast of Hopkins.

USGS reports a 1.91 magnitude #earthquake occurred near Hopkins, South Carolina, last night at 11:03 p.m. (1-10-23). Info: #sctweets https://t.co/WIWR04N5aS pic.twitter.com/XkfRORWYLr — SC Emergency Management Division (@SCEMD) January 11, 2023

