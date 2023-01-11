SkyView
Earthquake rumbles near Hopkins

EARTHQUAKE lettering with seismograph reading and cracked ground, finished graphic
EARTHQUAKE lettering with seismograph reading and cracked ground, finished graphic(Source: Associated Press)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 8:38 AM EST
HOPKINS, S.C. (WIS) - The USGS reported an earthquake rumbled in the Midlands late Tuesday evening.

At around 11:03 p.m. on Jan. 10, a 1.9 magnitude earthquake was reported roughly 5.6 miles east northeast of Hopkins.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

