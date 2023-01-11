SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Cayce Police searching for suspect after altercation with wife

Cayce Police searching for suspect after altercation with wife.
Cayce Police searching for suspect after altercation with wife.(Cayce Police Department)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 5:22 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAYCE, S.C. (WIS) - The Cayce Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find Dennis Trotter Jr.

According to law enforcement Trotter is wanted in connection to a verbal altercation with his wife that turned into an assault on September 27, 2019.

Trotter is accused of kicking his wife in the back, pushing her several times, and holding a knife to her throat.

Officials say the incident took place in front of their two minor children.

CPD is asking anyone with information on where Trotter might be located to contact them at (803) 794-0456 or submit a tip through Crime Stoppers.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Naomi Halter
South Congaree landlord arrested for renting mobile home without a business license
Alvin S. Glenn officer arrested for ‘inappropriate’ relationship with murder suspect
Detention center officer arrested for ‘inappropriate’ relationship with murder suspect
FILE PHOTO: State Sen. Mia McLeod, left, stands in the sanctuary of Shiloh Baptist, her...
McLeod announces departure from South Carolina Democratic Party
A woman is suing a former Richland County deputy and sheriff.
Civil lawsuit trial begins for former Richland Co. Deputy and Sheriff
Alana Ann Westbury, 32, and John Richard Williams, 61 were charged in a human trafficking case...
SLED charges two in human trafficking case in Orangeburg County

Latest News

District logo
Richland Two announces early dismissal for high schools
wis
FIRST ALERT WEATHER-A cold front will bring a chance of strong /severe storms to the area Thursday Evening
TopGolf has confirmed Jan. 20 as its grand opening date for its 72 all-weather bay venue in...
Topgolf confirms opening date for North Charleston location
A composite sketch of a man who is accused of hitting a victim with a handgun before robbing...
Lexington police searching for man accused of hitting victim with gun before robbing them