Cayce Police searching for suspect after altercation with wife.

CAYCE, S.C. (WIS) - The Cayce Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find Dennis Trotter Jr.

According to law enforcement Trotter is wanted in connection to a verbal altercation with his wife that turned into an assault on September 27, 2019.

Trotter is accused of kicking his wife in the back, pushing her several times, and holding a knife to her throat.

Officials say the incident took place in front of their two minor children.

CPD is asking anyone with information on where Trotter might be located to contact them at (803) 794-0456 or submit a tip through Crime Stoppers.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.