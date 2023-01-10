SkyView
USC takes on the Wildcats in Kentucky

South Carolina head coach Lamont Paris, left, speaks with Gregory Jackson II (23) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Tennessee, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)(Sean Rayford | AP)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 6:00 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Tonight the Gamecocks are in Lexington, Kentucky at Rupp Arena taking on the Wildcats.

South Carolina is coming off a big loss to Tennessee on Saturday, January 7.

The Gamecocks struggled shooting the ball, making just 12 of 48 (25 percent) of its shots in the game, including just four of 26 (15.4 percent) from behind the arc.

Leading scorer, GG Jackson, was held scoreless in the game but Meechie Johnson had 19 points for South Carolina.

The game is set for a 7 p.m. ET tipoff and can be seen on ESPN2.

