USC takes on the Wildcats in Kentucky

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Tonight the Gamecocks are in Lexington, Kentucky at Rupp Arena taking on the Wildcats.

South Carolina is coming off a big loss to Tennessee on Saturday, January 7.

The Gamecocks struggled shooting the ball, making just 12 of 48 (25 percent) of its shots in the game, including just four of 26 (15.4 percent) from behind the arc.

Leading scorer, GG Jackson, was held scoreless in the game but Meechie Johnson had 19 points for South Carolina.

The game is set for a 7 p.m. ET tipoff and can be seen on ESPN2.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.