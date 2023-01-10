South Congaree landlord arrested for renting mobile home without a business license

SOUTH CONGAREE, Sc. (WIS) - A scrutinized South Congaree landlord was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly renting out a mobile home in a park that’s closing in two months.

Landlord Naomi Halter faces the misdemeanor charge of operating without a business license.

Tuesday morning a Lexington County judge granted her a personal recognizance bond, allowing her to await her court dates without putting down any money.

The Town of South Congaree pulled her business licenses last August and her appeal failed in November.

In denying the appeal, the South Congaree Town Council triggered an ordinance-mandated eviction process for the residents of the four impacted parks.

That includes the parks at Sana Circle, Cactus Court, Genesis Circle, and Ciera Circle. However, the council also voted to delay that process.

Town ordinances require the landlord to notify all residents they have to leave the property 30 days after the appeal hearing. However, the council voted to delay the enforcement of that ordinance until Jan. 31, 2023.

That means residents of the parks will have to leave by March 2, 2023.

The warrant for Halter’s arrest alleges from Dec. 14, 2022 through Jan. 1, 2023 by renting a mobile home in Sana Circle and taking a $1,500 for a security deposit and first month of rent.

Halter’s attorney William Edwards told the judge Halter is 79-years-old, in poor health and has not had criminal issues in the past.

Additionally, he said he helped arrange Halter’s surrender at the jail.

NAOMI HALTER IN JAIL: The South Congaree landlord is behind bars for operating w/o a business license (ie bringing in a new tenant when the license is revoked) @wis10 pic.twitter.com/BGYYxlZGF7 — Chris Joseph WIS (@Chris_D_Joseph) January 10, 2023

WIS spoke with Edwards after the hearing and he declined to comment further.

A WIS investigation into conditions at some of Halter’s mobile homes showed roaches, leaking wastewater and holes.

Some repairs were made after WIS visited the property.

A Lexington County magistrate found Halter in contempt of court for allowing the issue of roaches to persist, but he did allow her to pursue evictions against tenants who had illegally withheld rent.

Days after the WIS investigation, Halter’s home caught fire. The cause of the fire is undetermined and the police department has arrested approximately 11 people for attempting to burglarize it.

Check back for more on this story.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.