South Carolina State Fairgrounds hosting CDL Day

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles (SCDMV) will host “CDL Day” at the State Fairgrounds on Tuesday, Jan. 10.

Anyone looking to obtain a commercial learner’s permit (CLP) will be able to apply for and take the required CLP knowledge examination on-site.

“Last year, our goal was to create an opportunity to do something to support the needs of commercial drivers and the trucking industry. A second year speaks to the agency’s evolution to bring the DMV to customers versus making them come to us,” said Kevin Shwedo, Executive Director of the SCDMV.

Individuals will also be able to apply for and take the skills test for a CDL if the applicant completes the pre-trip inspection and meets all other CDL requirements.

The event will take place at 1200 Rosewood Drive from 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. But the pre-trip, motor carrier assistance, and knowledge test will be cut-off at 3:00 p.m.

The event was planned with the support of the South Carolina Trucking Association.

For more information on the event, click here.

